Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday threw his support behind a 15-week abortion ban following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I think this is a moment where we have to reflect on our personal beliefs, and as a pro-life governor, I have really reflected on my own faith in my beliefs,” Mr. Youngkin said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The Republican governor said he supports exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is at risk.

However, Mr. Youngkin acknowledged that a split legislature would make such a ban politically difficult to pass. Democrats control the state Senate, and Republicans control the House.

“This is a moment where people have to come together. The one thing that’s very much agreed upon in Virginia today is that we want fewer abortions, not more,” he said. “And I think this is a chance over the next five months for a bipartisan group of legislators to craft a path there and give me a bill that I can sign.”

Several states have enacted trigger laws since the high court’s conservative majority struck down federal protections for the medical procedure.

President Biden has signed an executive order seeking to protect the ability for women seeking an abortion to cross state lines to have the procedure without facing repercussions in their home states.

