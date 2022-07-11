The father of a mass shooting victim heckled President Biden at a White House Rose Garden event Monday where the president was trying to showcase new gun-control laws.

Manuel Oliver, who lost his son in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, interrupted Mr. Biden’s speech to lambast him for not doing enough to curb gun violence.

Wearing a shirt with his dead son’s photo on it, Mr. Oliver called out that Mr. Biden wasn’t aggressive enough on gun control.

Mr. Biden told the grieving father to “sit down” and listen to what he had to say.

Mr. Oliver was quickly escorted out of the event.

Mr. Biden was hosting several mass shooting survivors and victims’ families at the White House to highlight new gun safety laws he signed last month.

Mr. Biden touted the laws as a significant step forward. The bipartisan legislation is the most impactful gun violence measure Congress has approved since 1994.

“Lives will be saved today and tomorrow because of this,” Mr. Biden said. “What we’re doing here today is real, is vivid, is relevant. The action we take today is designed to make our nation the kind of nation we should be.”

Within days of signing the laws, the shocking bloodshed continued with a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left seven dead and 46 injured.

Mr. Biden said the new gun and mental health measures were just the starts.

“Now is the time to galvanize this movement because that’s our duty to the people of this nation,” Mr. Biden said on Monday. “That’s what we owe those grandmas in Buffalo, where a grocery store became a killing field, that’s what we owe those families in Uvalde where an elementary school became a killing field, that’s for those families in Highland Park where a parade became a killing field.”

He pushed for more gun control legislation, calling for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. He also urged Congress to pass legislation that would hold gun owners responsible if they don’t safely secure their firearms.

“Yes there’s a right to bear arms, but we also have a right to live freely without fear for our lives,” he said. “The right to bear arms is not an absolute right that dominates all others.”

Attending the event on the White House’s South Lawn were survivors and victim family members of mass shootings in Columbine, Colorado; Virginia Tech; Aurora, Illinois; Newtown, Connecticut; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo and Highland Park.

Gun-control advocates, Vice President Kamala Harris and 80 members of Congress who worked on the bipartisan gun bill also attended the event.

The legislation includes $750 million to help states implement red flag programs, which can temporarily prevent individuals in crisis from accessing firearms through a court order. Funds can also be used for other crisis intervention programs, including mental health courts, drug courts, and veterans courts.

The legislation also put tougher firearms restrictions on individuals who have been convicted of domestic violence against spouses and partners with whom they share children.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.