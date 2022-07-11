A three-part documentary by British filmmaker Alex Holder does not include a big reveal about the 2020 election or the Trump family’s thoughts on the Jan. 6 violence but includes the former president describing the U.S. Capitol rioters as a “small portion” of his supporters.

The documentary “Unprecedented,” which premiered Sunday on Discovery+, features never-before-seen interviews with Donald Trump and his adult children but does not include much about the events on Jan. 6, 2021, despite the House select committee’s decision to use it in their upcoming hearings.

The Trump children weren’t re-interviewed about Jan. 6, and Vice President Mike Pence’s reaction to an email calling for him to invoke the 25th Amendment against Mr. Trump has been reported by CNN.

Mr. Trump does, however, call Jan. 6 a “sad day” driven by the belief — fueled by the ex-president himself — that the 2020 election was rigged so that President Biden would win.

“Well it was a sad day, but it was a day where there was great anger in our country,” Mr. Trump said in the third episode of the documentary, according to USA Today. “People went to Washington primarily because they were angry with an election that they think was rigged. A very small portion, as you know, went down to the Capitol, and then a very small portion of them went in. But I will tell you they were angry from the standpoint of what happened in the election because they’re smart and they see and they saw what happened. And I believe that that was a big part of what happened on January 6th.”

He also reacted on-camera to Facebook and Twitter banning him from their platforms.

“These people are thugs,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m not a horrific person. I have a big voice. I have a voice that had hundreds of millions of people listening. So it’s going to be adjudicated over a period of time. We’ll see how it turns out.”

The documentary pinpoints Fox News’ decision to call Arizona for Mr. Biden as a major turning point for Mr. Trump and his orbit.

Mr. Trump called the unfolding results a fraud on the American people and launched a series of legal challenges to revisit state results, but was unsuccessful.

The documentary says Mr. Trump ran out of options when the Supreme Court turned back a challenge by Republicans in Pennsylvania, which Mr. Biden won.

“It’s a disgrace to our country,” Mr. Trump said in the documentary. “The Supreme Court let a lot of people down. The Supreme Court didn’t have the guts to make the right decision. They know what the right decision was.”