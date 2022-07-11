Remember when then-candidate Donald Trump marked Cinco de Mayo by tweeting a photo of himself and a taco bowl?

First lady Jill Biden doesn’t seem to remember.

On Monday in San Antonio to the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference titled “Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity,” Mrs. Biden reprised the Republican former president by using tacos to refer to Hispanic culture.

At a “Latinx IncluXion” conference, Jill Biden says the Hispanic community is as “unique” as tacos.pic.twitter.com/Vb5wJyYGWB — RNC Latinos (@RNCLatinos) July 11, 2022

Specifically, Mrs. Biden praised UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre’s work on the diversity of the Hispanic community.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” Mrs. Biden said.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists quickly accused Mrs. Biden of ethnic stereotyping.

“NAHJ encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities,” the group wrote on Twitter.

“We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes,” the NAHJ said.

Conservatives also snickered, with some also noting her mispronunciation of “bodegas” as “bogedas” with some very English vowels.

“This isn’t Veep. Which White House speechwriter just won a bet for getting the First Lady to say something like this?” asked Steve Guest, a communications adviser to Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican.

Ben Johnson, media reporter for the Daily Wire, definitely did remember the widely-mocked photo of Mr. Trump and the taco bowl.

“It’s going to be wild watching the same people who criticized Trump for tweeting a picture of himself with a taco bowl defending Jill Biden’s taco remarks,” he added.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.