An overwhelming majority of Democrats say President Biden should not run for reelection in 2024.

About 64% of Democratic voters said they prefer a different candidate in the next presidential election, compared to 26% who said the party should renominate Mr. Biden again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll.

The low level of support signals trouble for Mr. Biden and the Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms, where the president desperately needs a victory to maintain control of both Houses of Congress to advance his stalled agenda.

It also raises concerns among Democrats about whether Mr. Biden should be their nominee in 2024. Mr. Biden has insisted that he will run for reelection in 2024.

About 13% of respondents strongly approved of Mr. Biden’s handling of his job, while 45% disapprove of his job as president.

The poll also found that 77% of all voters said the country was headed in the wrong direction, compared to only 13% who believe the country is on the right path.

Among Democrats, 27% said the country is headed in the right direction while 5% of Republicans and 9% of independents agreed.

The racial and ethnic breakdown showed that 9% of White voters, 30% of Black voters and 21% of Hispanic voters said the U.S. is on the right track, according to the poll. Among young voters, a key demographic for Democrats, 10% of respondents aged 18 to 29 said the country is moving in the right direction, while 77% of respondents in the same age group said the country is not on the right track.

The poll was conducted from July 5 to July 7 and released Monday. It included 849 respondents and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1% percentage points.

