The Navy sacked the commander of a nuclear-powered attack submarine last week, the latest in a string of firings of senior naval leaders for unspecified reasons in recent months.

Cmdr. Seth Rumler was fired as commanding officer of the USS Scranton, a Los Angeles-class submarine based in San Diego, by Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander of Submarine Group 7.

The cause listed was “a loss of confidence in [Cmdr. Rumler’s] ability to command.” He had been the captain of the submarine for about eight months.

“Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct,” Navy officials said in a statement. “They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.”

Cmdr. Michael McGuire, deputy commodore of Submarine Squadron 15, will take over as interim commanding officer of the Scranton, Navy officials said.

A statement released by the Navy didn’t specify how Cmdr. Rumler lost the confidence of his superior officer or where he would be assigned following his firing.

The commander of the Navy’s Recruit Training Command was relieved of duty last month after less than a year on the job. Capt. Jeffrey Sandin’s firing also was based on a loss of confidence from his commanders about his ability to lead, according to Navy officials.

Cmdr. Peter Lesaca, skipper of the USS Preble, a San Diego-based guided-missile destroyer, lost his job on June 15 after the head of Destroyer Squadron 23 lost confidence in his ability to command. He was fired after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to local media reports.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.