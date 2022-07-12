Casey White, an escaped convict who captured national attention during an 11-day manhunt earlier this year, is now charged with murder in the death of the woman who helped him escape.

Casey White had escaped a jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama, with the aid of guard Vicky White fleeing with her all the way to Evansville, Indiana. The two are not related.

A police autopsy had concluded that Vicky White had fatally shot herself.

The indictment does not say Casey White shot the woman with whom he’d had an affair, but does blame him for her suicide.

“In the course and furtherance of committing escape in the first degree, [Casey White] caused the death of Vicky White, who died from a gunshot wound to the head,” the indictment states.

Attorney Mark McDaniel said in a statement Tuesday reported by AL.com that “Casey White will enter a plea of not guilty to the charge of felony murder at his arraignment.”

Casey White already had been serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree when, in 2020, he reportedly confessed to the unrelated 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway.

That purported confession led to his being held in the Lauderdale County jail for court hearings in the murder case.

Vicky White, the county’s assistant director of corrections, developed a romantic relationship with Casey White over the course of his time at the county jail, according to CNN.

