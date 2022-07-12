Rep. Liz Cheney said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump reached out to an unidentified witness of the Jan. 6 committee, and the panel has referred the matter to the Justice Department over possible witness tampering.

The Wyoming Republican, who is the vice-chair of the Jan. 6 committee, said the former president tried to reach one of the witnesses by phone.

“That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call and instead alerted their lawyer to the call,” Ms. Cheney said. “Their lawyer alerted us, and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice.”

Ms. Cheney said the witness whom Mr. Trump tried to contact had not yet testified before the committee. She did not identify the person.

The former president did not immediately respond to the accusation.

The Jan. 6 committee is unveiling its yearlong investigation into the 2021 Capitol riot, holding a series of hearings across the past two months.

The panel, led by seven Democrats and two Republicans, is expected to produce a report at the end of their probe.

Mr. Trump and the majority of Republicans have accused the committee and its work to be politically motivated against them.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Mr. Trump has said the committee’s purpose is for “bringing down my ‘numbers,’ or worse relying on the Fake and made up stories, already largely debunked.”

The next hearing will take place next week.

