Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been raking in campaign donations since he secured the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Mr. Fetterman pulled in $8.3 million between May 17 and June 30, and a total of $11 million over the past three months to set a new quarterly record for a Senate candidate.

“The outpouring of support for our campaign since we became Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate nominee has just been extraordinary,” Mr. Fetterman said in a statement. “We’re well on our way to flipping this seat in November with your help.”

Mr. Fetterman is facing off against television celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, a Republican, in the November election. The winner will replace retiring Sen. Patrick Toomey, a Republican. The outcome of the contest will go a long way in deciding who controls the Senate.

The Oz campaign has yet to release its fundraising in the second quarter, which covers from April 1 to June 30.

Mr. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he suffered just days before the primary election. He had a pacemaker with a defibrillator implanted in his heart.

The health scare has kept him off the campaign trail and raised some concerns within the Democratic ranks about his candidacy.

Mr. Fetterman plans to return to campaigning this month. In the meantime, he has kept up a presence on social media.

The 52-year-old ran an ad this week questioning Mr. Oz’s residency after the Republican moved in with his mother-in-law to qualify for the race.

Mr. Fetterman also had a plane fly with a banner along the coastline of Southern New Jersey poking fun at his rival’s residency. It read, “HEY DR. OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! JOHN”

Mr. Fetterman has raised $26 million for his bid. In the second quarter, Mr. Fetterman received donations from more than 139,000 first-time donors. The campaign said 99% of the donations to the campaign have been $200 or less, and 94% have been $100 or less, signaling strong grassroots support.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.