On the same day as its annual July 11 promotion, 7-Eleven had to tell its Los Angeles area stores to close from fear of criminals.

A string of crimes, including armed robberies, hit several of the chain’s Southern California stores early Monday, claiming the lives of a clerk and a customer.

The two deaths, along with robberies at other Los Angeles area stores the same morning, led 7-Eleven’s corporate leaders to direct their franchises to close up shop in Los Angeles.

“Right now, our focus is on franchisee, associate and customer safety. With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close tonight,” the chain said in a statement to KTLA-5, the area’s CW affiliate.

The two fatalities occurred in Brea and Santa Ana.

In the former case, a store clerk was shot dead, while in Santa Ana, a customer was killed in the parking lot.

Local police departments have tied both fatal shootings to one suspect, according to KTLA. That person also is suspected in Monday robberies at 7-Elevens in La Habra, Riverside, Ontario and Upland.

The Riverside robbery saw another customer shot and “transported to a hospital in grave condition,” Riverside Police Sgt. Ryan Railsback told KTLA.

