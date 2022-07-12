It’s never the wrong time to be prepared for anything … including a nuclear attack.

That was the thinking behind New York City’s Emergency Management Department in a new public service announcement it released Monday.

The 90-second clip starts off by showing a desolate NYC with sirens going off in the background.

“So there’s been a nuclear attack. Don’t ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit. OK, so what do we do?” the announcer says.

The city’s advice? Get inside, stay inside and tune into the media for updates.

If you happen to be outside when the blast goes off, then take a shower with soap, water and shampoo once you’re home.

“While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low,” it’s still best to be prepared, according the news release on the PSA.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed,” New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol says in the statement.

That “threat landscape” likely alludes to Russian President Vladmir Putin’s declaration that he was putting his nation’s nuclear abilities on high alert after he invaded Ukraine in February.

It’s important to note that New York City’s nuclear sheltering advice is only relevant to those outside of the immediate blast radius.

Vice News estimated the damage a nuclear weapon would cause if detonated over Midtown Manhattan.

For instance, the outlet reported that Russia’s SS-25 missile — its largest known nuclear weapon — would vaporize everything from W. 30th Street to W. 52nd Street and between 10th and 3rd avenues. The blast wave from the explosion would be felt from Bloomfield, New Jersey to JFK Airport.

