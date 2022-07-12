Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone corroborated “almost everything” the House Jan. 6 committee learned from previous hearings and its star witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, a panel member said Tuesday.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat, said he did not hear Mr. Cipollone contradict Ms. Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who gave bombshell testimony about then-President Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and worries within the White House as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

“He had the opportunity to say whatever he wanted to say, so I didn’t see any contradiction there,” Mr. Raskin said on NBC News.

The Jan. 6 panel sought Mr. Cipollone’s testimony after Ms. Hutchinson testified the former counsel was concerned about the White House’s culpability for the Capitol attack and potential criminal charges.

Clips of Mr. Cipollone’s testimony are expected to be played at a Tuesday hearing held by the committee.

Mr. Raskin said the committee will focus on “the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency” on Dec. 18, 2020, when Mr. Trump met with advisers to discuss ways to ensure the election came out in his favor.

Mr. Trump has decried the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings as a witch hunt designed to stymie his possible 2024 comeback bid for the White House. He is reportedly considering an early entrance into the race to combat the committee’s narrative.

The panel planned to hold a second hearing this week but it was postponed. Mr. Raskin said he is not sure when the hearings will end.

“One thing I’ve learned over the course of the select committee is that we never say, ‘Finally, the research and investigation are over.’ Because we are continuing to learn astounding new things on a daily basis,” he said.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.