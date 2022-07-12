Navy officials said neither foul play nor suicide appears to have played a role in the death of a sailor aboard an aircraft carrier based in San Diego.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, died Sunday aboard the USS Carl Vinson. The Navy has launched an investigation into his death.

“My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of the USS Carl Vinson, said in a statement. “As shipmates, we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man.”

Capt. Miller said the Navy will provide support to Petty Officer Collins’ family and the rest of the crew aboard the Carl Vinson.

The ship’s chaplains and psychologists, along with counselors who deployed with the ship, are providing “a variety of support services.”

The sailors were notified about shore-based counseling resources as well, officials said.

“Our sailors are receiving tremendous support from the base and regional mental health services,” Capt. Miller said.

Petty Officer Collins joined the Navy in 2019 from his home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He reported aboard the Carl Vinson in 2020 after boot camp and job training, officials said.

