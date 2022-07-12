A senior leader of the Islamic State was killed Tuesday in a drone strike in northwest Syria that also injured another ISIS leader, officials with U.S. Central Command said.

Maher al-Agal, identified by Central Command as the leader of ISIS in Syria, was killed by a drone strike launched at a target outside Jindayris, Syria.

A “senior ISIS official closely associated with Maher” was seriously injured in the attack, according to a Central Command spokesman.

“This strike reaffirms [Central Command’s] steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS,” command spokesman Army Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement. “The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks.”

The dead ISIS leader also was responsible for pursuing the development of terrorist networks outside Iraq and Syria, Central Command officials said.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the U.S. and partners in the region,” Col. Buccino said.

The U.S. has several hundred military troops in Syria to help Syrian Democratic Forces who are fighting the Islamic State.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.