District of Columbia residents who owe the city government more than $100 in fees won’t be prevented from getting or renewing their driver’s license anymore.

DCist reported that the bill reforming the city’s current law was passed unanimously during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

That law, known as the “Clean Hands” law, currently prevents individuals and businesses from accessing goods or services provided by the District government — such as licenses, permits, grants and contracts — if they owe a debt of more than $100 for fees, fines, taxes or penalties.

The bill now awaits Mayor Muriel Bowser’s signature.

There was an effort among some council members to make sure that the “Clean Hands” principles still applied to drivers who have multiple citations for certain violations such as speeding.

However, that proposed amendment was denied by a vote of 9-4.

The DCist reported that Ward 5 Councilman Kenyan McDuffie introduced the reform bill last month in hopes of lessening the law’s effect on Black residents.

According to figures cited by the Washington Post, 62% of all traffic tickets — whether automated or from the police — were issued in the District’s majority-Black neighborhoods.

