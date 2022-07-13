A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former Trump officials against President Biden over their dismissal from the U.S. Naval Academy Board of Visitors.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled Monday that federal law does not “insulate” former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Office of Management and Budget Director Russel Vought from being dismissed from the board.

Mr. Biden sought the two men’s resignations from the board in September, saying he wanted to ensure those on the board were “qualified to serve” and aligned with the board’s values.

Mr. Spicer and Mr. Vought said the move was a ploy to silence dissenting views on the board and Mr. Biden did not have statutory authority to dismiss board members appointed by his predecessor.

Their legal team pledged to appeal Monday’s ruling.

