Sen. Mark Kelly announced Wednesday he raked in $13.6 million over the course of the second quarter of the year for his reelection campaign in Arizona.

The Kelly campaign said it will report ending the last three months with $25 million cash on hand, putting the Democrat on strong financial footing against whoever emerges from the Republican primary next month.

“Senator Kelly always puts Arizonans first: our small businesses, our seniors, and our hardworking families who need relief from high prices at the grocery store and the gas pump,” said Emma Brown, Mr. Kelly’s campaign manager. “Arizonans know we need Mark Kelly in the U.S. Senate, which is why grassroots donors continue to rocket this campaign forward, moving us full speed ahead to November.”

The Kelly campaign said the candidate received more than 385,000 contributions between the beginning of April and the end of June, and 97% of the donations were $100 or less.

So far this election cycle, Mr. Kelly has pulled in $52 million.

Mr. Kelly, 58, will learn his general election opponent after voters head to the polls on Aug. 2 to choose from a list of GOP contenders that includes state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, venture capitalist Blake Masters, businessman Jim Lamon and retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mr. Masters.

An OH Predictive Insights survey released last week found Mr. Masters leading the pack with the support of 25% of likely GOP voters, followed by Mr. Lamon and Mr. Brnovich.

Mr. Kelly is a former astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who resigned from Congress after being shot and suffering a brain injury. She is now a gun control advocate.

He won his seat in a 2020 special election against Sen. Martha McSally. Ms. McSally, a Republican, had been appointed to the seat by Gov. Doug Ducey following the death of Sen. John McCain.

Mr. Kelly is running for his first full six-year term.

