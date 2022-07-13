Sen. Raphael Warnock raised $17.2 million over the past three months for his reelection bid in Georgia, pulling in nearly three times as much as Republican rival Herschel Walker.

Mr. Walker and his allied committees raised $6.2 million over the second quarter of the year, leaving him with about $7 million cash on hand.

Mr. Warnock, who has proven to be a fundraising juggernaut, has $22 million in the bank, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has raised more than $84 million for his re-election push.

The fall showdown between Mr. Walker, a former Heisman Trophy winner, and Mr. Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, is one of the key races that will decide whether Democrats hold their slim advantage in the 50-50 Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris casts tie-breaking votes.

The race is playing out alongside Gov. Brian Kemp’s high-profile rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is also raising huge sums.

Mr. Warnock, in his latest fundraising haul, received donations from 258,000 individual donors. The average donation was $37.

The Walker campaign said it received support from 70,000 people from all 50 states between April 1 and June 30, according to Axios.

Mr. Warnock flipped the seat in a 2021 special election runoff race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the Republican Mr. Kemp tapped to replace Johnny Isakson, who retired from the post.

Mr. Warnock is now running for a full six-year term. He is one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection.

