The Starbucks in D.C.’s Union Station is shutting its doors permanently at the end of this month due to what the company said are safety concerns.

It’s one of 16 stores the company is closing nationwide citing security issues, according to CNN.

“After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate,” the company told CNN Business.

Other locations being closed by the Seattle-based coffee chain are in Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon.

Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson, senior vice presidents of U.S. operations, mentioned the safety concerns in a Monday letter.

“We read every incident report you file — it’s a lot,” the executives wrote when acknowledging that problems such as “personal safety, racism, lack of access to health care, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more” have produced unsafe conditions in the affected company stores.

SEE ALSO: Hate-crime charges possible for man making threats near Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s home

Starbucks is offering training on how to de-escalate situations, as well as active shooter training and mental health first aid training, the letter read.

CNN reported that employees affected by store closures will be moved to neighboring locations.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.