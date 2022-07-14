7-Eleven has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a robber whose crime spree at six convenience stores in Southern California left two dead and three others shot and wounded.

The string of robberies and shootings on July 11 prompted 7-Eleven to recommend that franchisees close early that night.

Over the course of five hours early Monday, the gunman hit six separate 7-Eleven locations in Southern California.

The first two stores in Ontario and Upland were robbed, but the next four stores were the scenes of fatal violence, according to Fox Business.

The third robbery saw a man in Riverside gravely wounded from a gunshot to the head, followed by fatal shootings in Santa Ana and Brea, and a final armed robbery in La Habra.

Richard, a homeless veteran who witnessed the fatal shooting of a customer who defended him outside the Santa Ana 7-Eleven, described the incident to CBS Los Angeles affiliate CBS2.

Richard said he flashed his empty wallet at the robber. A customer, later identified as 24-year-old Matthew Rule, then told the robber “Hey, you heard what he said. He didn’t have anything.” The gunman turned and shot Mr. Rule, the homeless witness said.

The federal government has “brought in an ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] task force to provide personnel for surveillance and investigative purposes,” according to footage from CBS2.

7-Eleven said “tipsters can anonymously contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS,” according to Fox Business.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.