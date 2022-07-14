Keep an eye on your SUV, because a group of U.K. climate activists have exported their tire-deflating tactics to the U.S.

Known as the Tyre Extinguishers, the British group has been targeting SUVs in major American cities.

According to a graphic posted on their Twitter page, they’ve deflated 40 tires in the past month in New York City, 20 in Philadelphia and Chicago, and 23 in San Francisco.

The activists’ stated goal is to fight climate change by making it more difficult for drivers of large personal vehicles.

“We are people from all walks of life with one aim: To make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4 in the world’s urban areas. We are defending ourselves against climate change, air pollution and unsafe drivers,” the group’s website reads.

A spokesperson for the group told Fox News that their deflating tactics “can happen anywhere, anytime,” so any SUV owners reading this are advised to “scrap it before we get to it.”

The Tyre Extinguishers’ website features guides on how to participate in their effort, including sections titled “How to Spot an SUV” and “How to Deflate an SUV Tyre.”

A printable leaflet that activists are told to leave on a target’s windshield reads: “We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car.”

The group says at the bottom of the leaflet that hybrid and electric vehicles also are vulnerable for deflation because they “are still polluting, dangerous and cause congestion.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.