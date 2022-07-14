President Biden on Thursday would not give a deadline to reach a nuclear deal with Iran but warned the rogue Islamic nation that the U.S. won’t wait forever.

“When that will come I’m not certain,” Mr. Biden said when asked if he had a deadline to revive a nuclear deal. “But we are not going to wait around forever.”

Mr. Biden’s remarks came in Israel during a joint press conference with Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Western officials have insisted that time is running out for a deal between Iran and world powers. Earlier this week, France’s foreign minister said that there were only a few weeks left to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran but the Biden administration pushed back on setting a definitive timeline.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this week that the U.S. has “not marked a date on the calendar.”

Last week, the U.S. envoy for the Iranian nuclear talks accused Iran of adding unrelated demands and accelerating progress on enriching uranium, a key step towards a nuclear weapon.

Under the 2015 nuclear pact, Iran limited its uranium enrichment program, though Tehran said it is seeking civilian atomic energy, not a nuclear weapon.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.