Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia has rejected proposals by his fellow Democrats to include climate and energy provisions as part of negotiations over a broader party-line spending bill, according to a Democrat briefed on the discussion.

The centrist Democrat informed Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, on Thursday that he “unequivocally” would support only a provision to lower prescription-drug prices and a two-year extension of subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

Mr. Manchin was “explicit,” according to the source, that he will not get behind any party-line reconciliation bill next month that includes spending on energy or climate or that increases taxes on America’s wealthy or its companies.

The news, which was first reported by The Washington Post, quickly reverberated on and off Capitol Hill.

Progressives and environmentalists derided Mr. Manchin, who for more than a year has been involved in some degree of negotiations with either the Biden administration or congressional Democrats to strike a deal on energy and climate policies.

“There truly aren’t words for how appalled, outraged, and disappointed we are,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, senior vice president of government affairs for the League of Conservation Voters.

“Senator Manchin had every opportunity to stand up for climate, jobs and justice, and save families money when they need it most, but instead he is choosing to stand with polluters. We urge him to reconsider – our children’s future depends on it,” she said.

