Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Florida’s new law restricting abortion Thursday on a visit to the state, saying most Americans want to allow women to “make those most personal decisions for themselves.”

Referring to the state law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Ms. Harris said “it should not be the government making those decisions, in Florida in particular — there’s no exception for rape or incest.”

A state judge issued a temporary injunction to block the law, but the administration of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appealed the ruling, which triggered an automatic stay and keeps the law in effect.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the landmark 1973 case of Roe v. Wade that created a constitutional right to abortions, saying states should decide the matter.

The vice president said the state law “is going to allow the government to impose its decisions on the women of Florida, instead of giving women the right to choose to make decisions about some of the most personal matters a woman could have to deal with.”

“Let women, including the women of Florida, make those most personal decisions for themselves in consultation with their priest or their pastor or their rabbi,” she said.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said Ms. Harris’ visit is “focused on pushing the Democrats’ radical abortion policies that are out of touch with mainstream Floridians and Americans across the country.”

Ms. Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra are meeting with Florida state legislators Thursday. The vice president said they will discuss “what we can do together to ensure that we use all that is within our capacity to protect the women of America, which includes women in Florida.”

