BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday and charged as an adult in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorist during an encounter with people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, police said.

In a news release, Baltimore police said detectives arrested the teenager at approximately 6:35 a.m. at a home in Essex in Baltimore County.

According to police, investigators took the suspect and his father to the homicide section to be interviewed by detectives before he was taken to be charged with first-degree murder.

The Baltimore Sun reported on Wednesday that a dashboard camera video of last Thursday’s shooting showed what appeared to be the teen shooting at Timothy Reynolds five times. The contents of the video were first reported by The Baltimore Banner, but the video has not been made public.

Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore, was driving through an intersection near the city’s Inner Harbor when he had a heated interaction with so-called squeegee workers, parked his car and came back with a baseball bat, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said earlier this week.

He “swung the bat at one or more of those squeegee workers. In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired,” striking Reynolds, according to Harrison.

“I hope that today’s arrest brings some closure and peace to the family, friends and loved ones of Timothy Reynolds,” Harrison said in a statement.

The workers, also known as squeegee kids, consist mostly of teens from low-income neighborhoods who clean drivers’ windshields at intersections in exchange for money.