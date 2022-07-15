Elon Musk‘s father, Errol, revealed he has a 3-year-old daughter with his stepdaughter who is over 40 years younger than him.

The 76-year-old father of Tesla‘s CEO has now had two children with Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, according to the Sun.

The elder Mr. Musk helped raise Ms. Bezuidenhout when he married her widowed mother, Heide, when Ms. Bezuidenhout was just 4 years old.

Ready for another twist? This is the elder Mr. Musk’s second child with his stepdaughter. The pair had their first child together in 2017, a now-5-year-old boy.

While the first child is confirmed to be his, Errol Musk told the Sun that he has not checked the girl’s DNA.

“But she looks just like my other daughters,” he said.

He described the pair’s 41-year age gap as “not practical” but didn’t rule out getting back together with Ms. Bezuidenhout — or having more children — in the future.

“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” he told the tabloid. “If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

The elder Mr. Musk now has nine children. That’s one off the mark from son Elon‘s 10 children, which was just announced last week when the tech magnate confirmed that he fathered twins with a former executive at his tech company Neuralink.

The romance hasn’t sat well with other members of the Musk family.

The elder Mr. Musk told the Sun that his other daughters “still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she‘s their sister. Their half-sister.”

Elon Musk previously described his dad as a “terrible human being” in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.