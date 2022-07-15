Police in Jerome, Arizona, are warning residents to stop yelling at tourists or leaving petty notes on cars in the former mining town and artistic hub that attracts about 1 million visitors per year.

Visitors flock to Jerome, 110 miles north of Phoenix, Arizona, for scenic views in the local mountains as well as historical sites in the town. Tourists also are able to obtain short-term passes that allow them to park in the town.

But Jerome’s 450 residents don’t seem to have received the memo.

In a Facebook message, Jerome police warned, “Yelling at, or leaving notes could, in some cases, constitute harassment under Arizona Revised Statutes,” according to the Associated Press. The police department asked residents with concerns about parking violations to contact them instead of harassing travelers.

Jerome, formerly home to one of Arizona’s largest copper mines, was designated a National Historic District in 1967. The town’s mining operations have been closed permanently since 1953.

