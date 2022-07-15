The Republican National Committee is helping legally residing immigrants to gain U.S. citizenship as part of a new outreach initiative to minorities.

RNC staffers will coach those seeking citizenship in American civics and history. They’ll also instruct immigrants on what to expect on the citizenship test, such as questions on the branches of government or significant dates in U.S. history.

“The RNC is growing our party through purposeful education and engagement,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “Our commitment to providing opportunities for all to live out the American Dream is broadening our base because our ideas transcend all backgrounds.”

Mrs. McDaniel added that Democrats were taking minority communities for granted, and the GOP will continue to “earn each vote ahead of November.”

The RNC will work with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office, as well as other civics-focused education programs.

Currently, more than 9 million lawful permanent residents are eligible to naturalize, meaning they could gain citizenship in time to vote in the November elections.

The initiative is in line with the GOP’s efforts to diversify its electorate and invest in minority communities, as it makes some inroads among Hispanic and Black voters.

