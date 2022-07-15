Move over Scrabble, there’s a new kid in town — the Wordle board game.

The New York Times, which bought the free web game in January, and Hasbro have partnered to create a board game that puts the play in wordplay. The game will go on sale this fall.

While Wordle is for single players online, the board game naturally will revolve around multiplayer competition.

In their announcement, Hasbro said a player designated as the Wordle host writes down a Secret Word in each round. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word.

The fewer tries that a player needs, the fewer points they score. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins.

Hasbro decided to approach The Times about turning Wordle into a party game after seeing its viral success online.

“What sparked our interest was … how much fun people were having posting the results on social media,” Hasbro Gaming’s Adam Biehl told CNN Business.

New York Times Gaming chief Jonathan Knight said in the joint announcement that “with each daily puzzle, we’re connected with friends and family through social play… We’re so excited to team up with Hasbro to bring a fresh new format to the global sensation of Wordle.”

The Wordle party game will be released on Oct. 1 and is available for preorder. According to CNN Business, it will be available on the Hasbro website as well as on Amazon and at Target and Walmart, with a suggested price of $19.99.

The box will come with a dry-erase board and marker for keeping score, as well as hint cards and partitions to prevent cheating.



