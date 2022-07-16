A Washington, D.C., venue nixed a scheduled appearance by a right-wing provocateur, after he filmed himself shouting lewd comments at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez near the U.S. Capitol steps.

The DC Arts Center said it canceled its Thursday appearance of Alex Stein, saying it had inadequate security measures, given the high-profile backlash Mr. Stein received from his video.

“Omg [AOC] got the DC Arts Center to cancel my comedy show tonight! Full refund for the people that bought tickets,” Mr. Stein tweeted, adding that he would still perform outside U.S. Capitol that night.

Mr. Stein filmed himself shouting sexual remarks at the New York Democrats, calling her his “favorite big booty Latina.”

“I love you, AOC. You’re my favorite,” Mr. Stein said. “She wants to kill babies, but she’s still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez later posted about the incident, saying she was “walking over to deck him” and said she was disappointed that the U.S. Capitol Police did not respond to the harassment.

The Capitol Police have not responded to a request for comment.

The congresswoman said she took down her sharing of the video because Mr. Stein was just “seeking extremist fame.”

“It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad,” she tweeted.

Mr. Stein also posted another video of him heckling Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, calling him a “RINO” and a “traitor.” Mr. Kinzinger is one of the two Republican members on the House Jan. 6 committee.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.