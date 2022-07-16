Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got a boost in fundraising, succeeding former President Donald Trump’s numbers amid speculation about who will run in 2024.

Mr. DeSantis raised $45 million in the first six months of this year, compared to Mr. Trump who raised $36 million in a 29% drop the previous half-year.

Mr. Trump’s numbers indicate the first time in the 18 months since he left the White House that his fundraising levels fell below $50 million.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich defended the former president’s fundraising numbers, adding that he is making other investments in growing the ‘America First’ movement in a critical election year.

“He is not only raising money at an unparalleled pace, but he is investing in America First candidates and continuing to grow that MAGA movement into 2022 and beyond,” Mr. Budowich said.

Meanwhile, Mr. DeSantis has gotten the backing of several wealthy donors who have poured millions of dollars into his reelection campaign.

Space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow gave Mr. DeSantis a whopping $10 million, while Citadel investment firm founder Ken Griffin gifted the GOP governor $5 million.

The numbers come amid speculation on which Republicans will run in 2024.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Mr. Trump said he had already made up his mind on whether he is running in two years, though has yet to decide on when to announce.

“I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after [the midterm elections,]” Mr. Trump said. “Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision.”

