Vice President Kamala Harris’s top speechwriter will leave her role after less than four months, following a string of other departures from the White House.

Meghan Groob, Ms. Harris’s director of speechwriting, is the latest employee expected to leave the vice president’s office, according to Politico.

Hired in April, Ms. Groob replaced Ms. Harris’s first speechwriter, who left the job at the end of February.

Ms. Groob previously worked as a speechwriter for Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and as an editorial director for Gates Ventures.

Ms. Harris has faced a number of staff departures, including the exit of her longest-serving aide, Rohini Kosoglu, a domestic policy adviser.

Ms. Kosoglu, who served under Ms. Harris when she was in the Senate, said she wants to spend more time with her family.

“It’s been six years, and she understands that my family’s very much looking forward to this time, and that I will always be here should she need any trusted information or counsel,” Ms. Kosoglu told The Washington Post. “Even through this time period, she’s been an invaluable source of support and guidance to me to come to this decision.”

Ms. Harris also reshuffled her entire communications team after several staffers departed in recent months.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.