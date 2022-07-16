The Republican National Committee is expected to choose Milwaukee as the location for their 2024 convention, in a move set to boost the party’s presence in a critical swing state.

A site selection panel for the GOP made the choice on Friday, saying they were impressed with the city’s professionalism throughout the selection process.

“The site selection committee voted to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention and it is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process,” said Richard Walters, RNC senior adviser.

The selection will now go through an approval process in Chicago by the full RNC staff in August. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will have the final say.

In 2020, Democrats picked Milwaukee for their convention, though it went on in a largely virtual setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, a Democrat, said he wanted to see the city get an economic boost from the convention’s presence.

“I want the economic benefits, I want the visitors, I want the attention on Milwaukee,” Mr. Johnson said.

Reince Priebus, a former RNC chairman and former Trump White House chief of staff, thanked the selection panel for its pick.

“We will have a blast — it will be a great way to work together, so that the Republican Party and our great country can begin the process of electing a President of the United States,” Mr. Priebus said.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.