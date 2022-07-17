A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol said Sunday that the panel expects to receive sought-after Secret Service text messages within the coming days from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren said the panel expects to receive by Tuesday the text messages, which it subpoenaed after learning the Secret Service had deleted texts from around the time of the riot.

“You can imagine how shocked we were to get the letter from the [Department of Homeland Security] inspector general saying that he had been trying to get this information and that they had, in fact, been deleted after he asked for them,” the California Democrat told ABC’s “This Week.” “We expect to get them by this Tuesday.”

The committee, which will hold its final televised hearing Thursday evening, hopes the text messages shed light on the Secret Service’s response leading up to and during the Capitol riot.



Rep. Elaine Luria, Virginia Democrat and a committee member, said they need the texts in their investigation to “determine what kind of things went right or went wrong that day and their practices and procedures.”

“We want to make sure that we understand the bottom line, like, where are these text messages? Can they be recovered?” Ms. Luria said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We’ve subpoenaed them because they’re legal records that we need to see for the committee.”

