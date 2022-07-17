Sen. Ted Cruz argued Sunday that the Supreme Court’s decision in 2015 to legalize nationwide same-sex marriage was “clearly wrong” and that the high court had overreached.

Gay-rights advocates have expressed fears that the decision by the court’s conservative majority to overturn the nationwide right to abortion could mean same-sex marriage is next.

Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that legalized same-sex marriage, “ignored two centuries of our nation’s history,” the Texas Republican said on his show, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

“Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states,” he said. “I think that decision was clearly wrong. It was the court overreaching.”

Mr. Cruz said he was unsure whether the decision would be overturned.

