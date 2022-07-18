A man who police said was brandishing a firearm in the southwest D.C. neighborhood known as The Wharf on Saturday was reportedly fatally shot by an off-duty D.C. police commander who was leaving dinner at a nearby restaurant.

Police Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw, a 20-year veteran of the force, fired at least twice at Lazarus David Wilson, killing the 23-year-old after he refused to drop a gun he was pointing, according to officials who spoke anonymously with The Washington Post.

Cmdr. Bagshaw was not in uniform.

The shooting occurred Saturday evening along The Wharf, a popular nightlife area with heavy foot traffic that features prominent bars and restaurants. Police said Mr. Wilson had traveled to The Wharf from Dumfries, Virginia, with another man and got into a confrontation with a group of young men.

Police have not officially identified Cmdr. Bagshaw.

The Post reported that the dispute between Mr. Wilson and the young men was potentially over the sale of watches. A bag with $30,000 in cash was found on Mr. Wilson.

The shooting came at a time when the city is experiencing a rise in homicides and the country has seen gun violence occur in busy public settings.

