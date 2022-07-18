Sen. Bernard Sanders on Monday threw his support behind U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin, giving the Democrat a far-left boost in a crowded field ahead of next month’s primary.

Mr. Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, is locked in a competitive Democratic race that includes State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

“As the son of a public school teacher and UAW assembly line worker, @TheOtherMandela knows the struggles of the working class,” Mr. Sanders said on Twitter. “His agenda advances the interests of working families, not the billionaire class. I’m proud to endorse Mandela for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.”

The winning Democrat will face Sen. Ron Johnson in November.

Mr. Johnson, seeking a third term, is commonly considered the most vulnerable Republican incumbent in this year’s Senate elections.

The race could help determine whether Republicans can flip control of the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris now holds the tie-breaking vote.

