Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland broke her left leg during a hike in Shenandoah National Park over the weekend, the agency said Monday.

The agency did not provide details about the incident in the park, which is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia.

“An evaluation this morning confirmed a break to her left fibula,” the department said in a statement. “She is grateful to park staff, the U.S. Park Police, and the team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for their excellent care.”

The 61-year-old cabinet official will resume her schedule virtually Monday afternoon, the department said.

The park covers 200,000 acres and stretches 105 miles from the northern entrance at Front Royal to the southern entrance near Waynesboro.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.