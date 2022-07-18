A Homeland Security panel has recommended against the controversial Disinformation Governance Board, calling the body needless.

While not final, the recommendation from a Homeland Security Advisory Council subcommittee prompted Republicans on social media to declare victory.

While the council subcommittee said it had not decided how best to counter disinformation while “protect[ing] civil rights, civil liberties and privacy … we have concluded there is no need for a Disinformation Governance Board.”

Republicans on social media cheered.

“DHS decides today there was no need for its unconstitutional Disinformation Board after all,” crowed Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, as he posted a screenshot of the DHS group’s final draft report.

The Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee said Monday night that while its members “hate to say we told you so,” they claimed victory.

“From its initially botched rollout, the ‘Ministry of Truth’ lacked a defined mission or even direction. It was clear it was a political tool to be wielded by the party in control,” they wrote on their Twitter account.

When the proposed disinformation board became a political issue, forcing chair Nina Jankowicz to resign amid accusations that the Biden administration was trying to create an Orwellian ministry, DHS said the board was being “grossly and intentionally mischaracterized.”

But the agency said it would pause the board’s operations and conduct a “thorough review.”

Reuters news agency requested White House comment Monday night but did not immediately get a response.

Victor Morton