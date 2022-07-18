Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson, who is running against Trump-backed, former TV news anchor Kari Lake in the GOP primary for Arizona governor.



The endorsement further escalated the public rift between Mr. Pence and his former boss, teeing up another high-profile intraparty showdown ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.



Ms. Robson, a real estate developer and former member of the Arizona Board of Regents, is “the best choice for Arizona’s future” who will “keep Arizona’s border secure and streets safe, empower parents and create great schools, and promote conservative values,” Mr. Pence said.



“I am honored to announce the endorsement of former Vice President @Mike_Pence,” Ms. Robson tweeted. “He has been a warrior for the sanctity of Life; limited government; law & order; opportunity for all; & the knowledge that our freedoms are granted by God. I’m proud to have him on my team.”

Ms. Lake was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last year and supports his claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.



The two Republican candidates appear to be nearly neck-and-neck in the final weeks of the campaign. A poll last week from HighGround Public Affairs showed Ms. Lake at 39% support and Ms. Robson at 35.3% among Arizona Republican voters.

Mr. Pence is believed to be a potential 2024 presidential contender and has not shied away from criticizing Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump has said he’s made up his mind about running again, but he remains unsure whether he will announce his candidacy before or after the November midterm elections.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.