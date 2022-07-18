A Baltimore man running as a Republican in Maryland’s U.S. Senate race was arrested for allegedly making false reports to police claiming an adult bookstore was trafficking a young girl by forcing her to perform sexual acts with male customers.



The Harford County sheriff’s office said Ryan Dark White, 54, allegedly provided false information to detectives in April about a girl who was 10 to 12 years old. Police arrested Mr. White without incident Friday and charged him with making false statements to law enforcement and a false statement of the commission of a crime.

The name of the adult bookstore was not mentioned by police.

Mr. White, who is also known as Dr. Jon McGreevey, was interviewed by police earlier this month before he was formally charged and arrested.

He is one of 10 Republicans seeking to unseat Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat. The primary election is Tuesday.



Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler called the claims made by the political candidate “shameful” and suggested that Baltimore County sheriff candidate Andy Kuhl, who is running as a Republican, improperly entertained the initial allegations from Mr. White for political purposes.



“It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda,” Sheriff Gahler said. “It is even more appalling that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction — nothing more.”

The sheriff said the young girl in question is safe, and he derided the “fearmongering and antagonism” that led to “wasted time and energy by our personnel.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.