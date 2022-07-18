Federal prosecutors have decided not to prosecute the “Colbert Nine” for unauthorized entry to the U.S. Capitol.

Nine members of the staff of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” were arrested June 16 for being in the building unlawfully, trying to tape segments on the Jan. 6 committee’s hearing.

But on Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said it would decline to continue the prosecutions.

Partially because it involved the Jan. 6 panel, the case became a cause celebre for conservatives, because “unlawful entry” is the formal charge faced by most of that day’s rioters who have been jailed and prosecuted.

The Colbert-team staffers were repeatedly told by the U.S. Capitol Police they had to have press passes and/or a staff escort inside the buildings.

“We respect the decision that office has made,” the Capitol Police said in a tersely worded statement.

