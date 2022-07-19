Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pretended to be handcuffed Tuesday while U.S. Capitol Police arrested her and 16 other lawmakers during a pro-choice protest outside of the Supreme Court.

Social media was abuzz with clips of the New York Democrat putting her hands behind her back as if she were handcuffed — despite the fact that she wasn’t.

The theatrics were short-lived. Roughly 10 seconds into her act, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez eventually raised her right fist to some onlookers.

She wasn’t alone. Fellow “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar was also caught on tape putting her hands behind her back as if she were handcuffed, though the Minnesota Democrat couldn’t resist the urge to raise her right hand and acknowledge the crowd as well.

Both were arrested and led to a detention area.

Capitol Police said that they made a total of 35 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which included arresting 17 members of Congress.

