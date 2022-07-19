The U.S. Border Patrol says agents nabbed a smuggler and seized 250 pounds of fentanyl worth more than $3 million early Monday.

A drug-sniffing dog helped nail the suspect, a U.S. citizen driving a black 2015 GMC truck, the agency said.

The bust is one of many near San Diego.

“Border Patrol agents here in San Diego Sector are responsible for over 50% of all the fentanyl seized by the U.S. Border Patrol this fiscal year,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a press release.

In this instance, the suspect was subject to a vehicle stop at around 3 a.m. Monday. The Border Patrol K-9 unit sniffed out the narcotics, prompting a search of the vehicle.

The driver had hidden numerous bundles of fentanyl within the spare tire and gas tank, weighing around 250 pounds, the agency said. The seized drugs have an approximate street value of $3,679,000.

