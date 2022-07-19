As inflation batters the nation, one Virginia restaurant has decided to institute a 3.5% “inflation fee” instead of raising menu prices.

The Sunset Grill in Goochland, Virginia, made the decision in light of constantly rising costs for supplies and labor.

In an email to Richmond CBS affiliate WTVR-TV, owner Leslie Whitney wrote “Doing menu changes in accordance with daily rising prices was not reasonable … we did know that we had to do something to recoup some of the money loss.”

A heady brew of inflation, supply chain problems and labor shortages have restaurants struggling nationwide.

While some stores have raised prices, others have simply closed.

Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association, noted in the report that the state has lost 20% of its restaurants during the pandemic.

