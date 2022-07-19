Historic unpopularity seems to run in the family.

First Lady Jill Biden has seen her approval ratings drop 24 points in the past year and a half, according to a CNN/SSRS poll released this week.

When asked whether they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Mrs. Biden, 34% had a favorable opinion of her while 29% had an unfavorable one. Another 37% said they were unsure.

When asked that question by the same poll team in January 2021, 58% said they had a favorable opinion of Mrs. Biden.

The poll was released after, but mostly taken before, a couple of major gaffes by Mrs. Biden.

Earlier this month, she compared Hispanics to breakfast tacos at a Latino political event, prompting criticism from Hispanic groups and a walkback apology from her spokesperson.

Then last week, when speaking to donors, she both referred to her husband’s presidency in the past tense and complained about unforeseen events such as Russia’s Ukraine invasion as interfering with his agenda.

The CNN/SSRS survey of 1,459 adults was taken from June 13 to July 13 and has an error margin of 3.3 percentage points.

