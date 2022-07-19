A cheeky historical landmark titled “Brandon Falls” has been added to Google Maps, signifying the Delaware street crossing where President Biden fell off his bike last month.

Located in Rehoboth Beach, the crossing’s name is a nod to the “Let’s go Brandon” chant often used to jeer the president.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the site has racked up over 80 reviews, many of them piling onto one of Mr. Biden’s most-memorable blunders to date.

David Dees, a local guide, wrote, “It’s a short trip from anywhere! The locals say that if you close your eyes, put your ear to the pavement, you’ll hear a faint voice saying … ‘come’on man!’”

“Legend has it a really really old fragile and brainless man once fell off his bike at this exact location and after that it became an historic landmark. Love to see it,” wrote reviewer Tanner Gifford.

Ralph Mills simply wrote “Stunning! Drop everything and go. Or go and drop everything. Either way.”

Mr. Biden was riding his bike on June 18 when he came to a stop to address a press gaggle.

While attempting to plant his right foot, his shoe got caught in the bike’s toe cage, causing him to lose his balance and fall over.

“Brandon” has a more complicated backstory, with “let’s go, Brandon” being the coded form of a vulgar insult of the president.

When NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed after he won a race at the Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 2, thousands of fans in the Alabama stadium began spontaneously chanting “f—- Joe Biden.”

The NBC reporter falsely told the TV feed that they were chanting “let’s go Brandon!” and the meme was born.

