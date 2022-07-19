A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the recent vandalism attacks on two of the three Bethesda churches, Montgomery County officials said Tuesday.

The youth is being charged for the July 10 arson attack on St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church and an attempted arson the same weekend at North Bethesda United Methodist Church, fire department public information officer Pete Piringer told The Washington Times in an email.

Both churches are located on Old Georgetown Road near Wildwood Baptist Church, where a vandal toppled 10 tombstones and shattered a large wooden cross that weekend.

“I can confirm a juvenile has been arrested and charged and the matter is being handled by juvenile court,” Mr. Piringer wrote in the email. “Because it involves a juvenile, [there is] not much we can elaborate on.”

The pastors of St. Jane and Wildwood initially told the media they suspected the attacks were related to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade due to their parishioners’ activism at an abortion clinic.

However, no political messages were left at the crime scenes, and North Bethesda Methodist does not participate in pro-life activities.

On Tuesday, the pastor of St. Jane said he was not aware of the arrest.

“The fire investigator told me it was a minor who was not a threat. He did not believe the vandalism and arson were motivated by the abortion question. That’s all I know,” the Rev. Samuel Giese said.

At St. Jane, a vandal pulled down Stations of the Cross, shredded some books and burned an American flag in addition to setting fire to the pews.

The priest said Masses resumed in the main church last weekend after an initial cleanup of the pews. Insurance investigators are still estimating the cost of the damages, he added.

“We’ll have to replace some pews, repair damage to the flooring, maybe repaint some of the walls,” the reverend said, noting that he expects insurance to cover the costs.

Officials at North Bethesda did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Wildwood Pastor David Sayne said he knew nothing about the juvenile arrested for the incidents at the other two churches. Some of the destroyed grave markers at his church were too heavy for one person to move, he added.

“I can make no comment as to his motive and as of today there is no hard evidence to connect him with the vandalism in the Historic Mount Zion Graveyard,” he said.

