A former member of President Trump’s National Security Council, Matthew Pottinger, is expected to testify publicly before the House Jan. 6 committee at its prime-time hearing on Thursday.

The Asia expert is scheduled to appear alongside Sarah Matthews, a former deputy press secretary for Mr. Trump who says she was disturbed by the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Pottinger, who worked for the Wall Street Journal before joining the Marine Corps, resigned in response to Mr. Trump’s reaction to the 2021 assault on the Capitol, according to CNN, which first reported his planned testimony.

The House select committee on Jan. 6 says its prime-time hearing will focus on Mr. Trump’s actions, minute by minute, on the day of the attack.

Mr. Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser at the time, was reportedly inside the White House for much of the day and like Ms. Matthews will provide an inside account of attempts to get Mr. Trump to quell the violence.

Rep. Elaine Luria, Virginia Democrat, will lead the hearing with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Republican.

