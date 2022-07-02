The Pima County Democratic Party in Arizona tweeted and then deleted a controversial advertisement for a Women’s March event on July 4th.

A screenshot of the local Democratic Party’s retweet had a caption that said “F**k the Fourth. See you at Reid Park,” referencing a park near downtown Tucson.

A picture of the advertisement itself reads: “Tucson Women’s March: Let’s Mourn with F**k the Fourth,” with the event taking place at 7 p.m., according to the screenshot.

It’s unclear how long the post was up, but the Pima County Democratic Party eventually deleted it.

In a short Twitter thread on Friday, the party apologized for its “poor taste” and said “We were eager to share the event, and in our haste we used the graphic provided by the event organizer. That was a mistake, and we will do better.”

In subsequent tweets, the party said that it still supports the event before ending with “Our posting of the graphic upset some people. We urge you to save your outrage for the women in this state who will die of botched abortions. Arizona is not a good place to be a woman right now.”

The Arizona Democratic Party said it “does not agree with language used to publicize the event” before saying “We believe there can be room for both celebration and criticism. That is at the core of American freedom.”

The state’s Republican Party said the post was “absolutely disgraceful.” It followed that with “The Democrats aren’t even trying to hide the fact they are the party of radicals anymore.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.